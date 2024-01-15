"Another pro baseball player in the family" - Vladimir Guerrero Sr. beams with pride as Mets sign his 16-year-old son

The MLB family dynasty of Vladimir Guerrero Sr. continues to grow as his son Vladi Miguel has signed with the New York Mets. The 16-year-old prospect agreed to join the Mets for a $117,000 signing bonus. The left-handed outfielder has been tabbed as having the potential to hit in the middle of lineups, although it will be some time before he reaches the MLB.

The Hall of Famer took to social media to give a shout-out to his 16-year-old son for landing with the New York Mets during the international signing period. It remains to be seen when or if Vladi Miguel will reach the MLB. However, given the track record of family success, Mets fans may not need to wait too long.

"Vladimir Guerrero Sr. posted about Vladi Miguel Guerrero’s signing with the Mets: “Another professional baseball player in the family, congrats to my son Vladi Miguel (My Lefty Version) on signing with the New York Mets. Let’s keep working hard!” (via IG/supervlad27)" - @SNY_Mets

In his post, Vlad Sr. said, "Another pro baseball player in the family."

Vladi Miguel becomes the third son of Vlad Sr. to sign with a major league team. In 2023, one of his sons, Pablo, signed a $97,500 deal to join the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Vladi Miguel Guerrero is the half-brother of Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladdy Jr.

Vlad Sr.'s most famous son, Vlad Jr., has been starring for the Toronto Blue Jays since his MLB debut in 2019. Since that time, the hard-hitting infielder has racked up 130 home runs, 404 RBIs, and 706 hits. If Vladi Miguel can produce anywhere near that of his half-brother, he will have a long MLB career.

"This is a full-grown man! ...He looks like Vladdy, Jr.!" @ErikKratz31 is in awe of how big the newest Met Vladi Miguel Guerrero is as a teenager" - @FoulTerritoryTV

According to scouts, Vladi Miguel has the raw power, pitch recognition, and bat speed to make him an intriguing prospect. He now joins the sibling of another famous MLB star, as the New York Mets acquired Luisangel Acuna from the Texas Rangers last season. He is the brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.

