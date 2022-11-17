A new baseball stadium is all set to be built for the Kansas City Royals. Since the departure of President Dayton Moore in September 2022, there have been discussions about building a new stadium for the KC Royals, but it has now been officially confirmed.

CEO John Sherman mentioned the locations in a letter to followers that was shared on social media, but didn't go into further detail. He said:

"Another storied chapter for Kansas City. In the spirit of (Royals founder) Ewing Kauffman, our current mission is to look ahead to ensure that Major League Baseball and the Kansas City Royals will thrive in this region for decades to come."

Named after Ewing Kauffman, the founding owner of the Royals, Kauffman Stadium is situated in Missouri. Twenty years after it opened at the Royals Stadium on July 2, 1993, it was renamed in Kauffman's honor.

"Part 2.. coming soon @Royals" – KCP Kuli

The ballpark's stated seating capacity is 37,903 following its most recent significant restoration in 2009.

Kansas City Royals' new stadium might cost up to $2 billion

According to Sherman, who purchased the team in 2019, the new stadium might cost up to $2 billion, making it the most costly project in Kansas City history.

Here’s the letter:

"An open letter from Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman." – Kansas City Royals

In his letter, Sherman claimed that bringing the old stadium up to the standards required to compete with other teams would cost as much as or even more than building a brand-new one.

"A new home would be a far better investment, both for local taxpayer dollars already supporting our facility, and for the Kansas City community."

The team was established in 1969 as an expansion franchise and has participated in four World Series, winning in 1985 and 2015 while losing in 1980 and 2014.

Kansas City Royals Introduce Matt Quatraro as Manager

The Royals have been one of the worst teams in baseball, missing the playoffs 34 times in the previous 36 years, with the exception of a dominant 10-year span from 1976 to 1985 and a brief, albeit dominant resurgence from 2014 to 2015.

Poll : 0 votes