"Another underrated move" "Shredded the Angels in this trade" - Astros fans elated as team acquires Trey Cabbage from Angels

The Houston Astros announced the acquisition of Trey Cabbage from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade that sees right-handed pitcher Carlos Espinosa move the other way. The 26-year-old outfielder was promoted to the major leagues by the Angels in July last season but was designated for assignment last week. However, with the latest reports of the trade on Wednesday, Astros fans were left elated with the exchange and took to social media to share their joy.

Trey Cabbage was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2016 MLB draft and received a $760,000 signing bonus. He went on to spend seven seasons in the minors with the Twins organization before becoming a free agent in 2021. He then signed a minor league contract with the Angels and made his major league debut with them in 2023. However, he was designated for assignment in January this year and has now been traded to the Astros.

Cabbage made 56 plate appearances in 22 games for the Angels last year, slashing .208/.232/.321, with a 3.6% walk rate with a 46.4% strikeout rate. Other than Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, the Astros lineup comprises of righties and they've now added another desperately needed lefty bat in Cabbage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The youngster is versatile in defense and if he can build his major league numbers the same way he did in the minors, he is set to have a bright future in Houston. As expected, Astros fans saw this as a definite win for the team and shared their excitement over social media:

"Another underrated move," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Shredded the Angels in this trade," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Astros remove Declan Cronin from roster to make way for Trey Cabbage

With the acquisition of Trey Cabbage from the Los Angeles Angels, the Houston Astros have removed right-handed pitcher Declan Cronin from their 40-man roster. Like Cabbage, Cronin made his MLB debut last year and was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox earlier this month.

Now, the Astros have a week to trade Cronin – who could be appealing to a team looking to add bullpen depth – or they will have to pass him through waivers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.