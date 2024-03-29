“Another year of this absolute clown show” - Rockies fans express frustration following humiliating Opening Day loss to Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies are coming off one of their worst MLB Opening Days ever.

The team failed to keep their performance intact as they surrendered 16 runs and scored just one in return against the Diamondbacks. Both their offense and defense turned out to be a disaster and fans were frustrated for their loss. Many believe this season is going to be another disaster for the club.

After the game, the Rockies posted their score on X, and fans couldn't help but comment on the defeat. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions to the post:

"Another year of this absolute clown show," wrote one fan on X.

"Petition to immediately demote this entire franchise to the AA level. All in favor?" another fan wrote.

Colorado Rockies defense crumbles as Kyle Freeland struggles on the mound

The Rockies' defense crumbled as they failed to restrict the D'backs from scoring. There were plenty of mistakes on the field as the ball slipped through the gloves of fielders. As for Kyle Freeland, it was a terrible start in his career.

Freeland was rocked against the Diamondbacks' offense and was forced to get out of the mound. He allowed seven consecutive batters to reach home plate for the first time in his MLB career. He gave up 10 hits, 10 earned runs, and one walk in two-plus innings.

Manager Bud Black said it was a tough outing for Freeland and that his pitching was rather different from his usual movement.

"It looked to be a number of fastballs and pitches sort of up in the strike zone and not down on the knees with Kyle's usual movement," Bud Black said.

The Rockies hope to come back stronger in their second game. The franchise has not made the playoffs since 2018, and this year seems to be a tough battle ahead once again for the team.

