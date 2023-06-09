On Thursday, Anthony Bass addressed the anti-LGBTQ+ post he shared on social media last month, insisting that it was not intended to be malicious.

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher stated that he is actively trying to educate himself about the LGBTQ+ community. He also had a meeting with the executive director of activist group Pride Toronto, in an attempt to demonstrate his remorse and apologize for his mistake.

Bass had initially shared a post, requesting his followers to boycott Target and Bud Light due to the support that they extended towards the LGBTQ+ community. As an aftermath of his post, Bass received severe backlash from fans who went on to boo him during his game against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 30.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Friday, Anthony Bass is scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch by leZlie Lee Kam, who has been working with the LGBTQ+ community for more than 45 years as a leader for senior and youth welfare.

Despite Bass’ public apology, fans are calling out this stance as a PR stunt by the Blue Jays franchise.

Toronto Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson shared on his Twitter page, what the pitcher had to say about the criticism he received over sharing the post.

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson



"I do not. That's why I posted it originally. When I look back at it, I can see how people would view it that way and that's why I was apologetic." Bass was asked if he thinks the video he shared on Instagram was hateful:"I do not. That's why I posted it originally. When I look back at it, I can see how people would view it that way and that's why I was apologetic." #BlueJays Bass was asked if he thinks the video he shared on Instagram was hateful:"I do not. That's why I posted it originally. When I look back at it, I can see how people would view it that way and that's why I was apologetic." #BlueJays

"Bass was asked if he thinks the video he shared on Instagram was hateful: "I do not. That's why I posted it originally. When I look back at it, I can see how people would view it that way and that's why I was apologetic." - the post read.

Anthony Bass to play in the Blue Jays Pride Weekend games

Anthony Bass #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the seventh inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 22, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are to celebrate their fourth annual Pride Weekend starting Friday. The Blue Jays will start the weekend series against the Minnesota Twins.

The event will showcase various LGBTQ+ organizations across various communities, live performances, pre-game festivities, and themed activities.

However, owing to the current scenario, it is best for the Blue Jays players to remain focused on their series opener against the Minnesota Twins. Anthony Bass plays a crucial role in the games as a reliever.

It is going to be an important game for the Blue jays who are currently seated on fourth position in their division and would look forward to catch up with the New York Yankees, thereby climbing up the ladder.

Poll : 0 votes