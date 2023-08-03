Anthony Bass and his wife Sydney have been through a challenging journey to welcome their newest addition, Sonny Edward, into the world. The couple faced fertility ups and downs, making the arrival of their third child all the more miraculous.

Sonny Edward was born on July 27 but had to spend a week in the NICU due to fluid in his lungs, adding more stress to Sydney and Anthony's lives.

However, their faith and resilience paid off as they witnessed their little fighter overcome the odds and emerge healthy. Last night, they were finally able to take their precious bundle of joy home from the NICU, filling their hearts with immense joy and gratitude.

My sweet Sonny Edward is a week old today. I am so in love with this little boy. He is so beautiful and perfect. Last night we were able to take him home from the NICU. I wasn’t prepared for another NICU baby but am so thankful he is home and healthy. God is good. :Sydney Rae Bass

Despite the unforeseen circumstances, Sydney is doing well and getting stronger each day.

The couple expressed their deep love and appreciation for their little boy, acknowledging that he has completed their world. Anthony and Sydney recognize the blessings they have received and attribute their joy to the goodness of God

Sydney and Anthony Bass' Relationship

The story of Sydney Rae Bass and Anthony Bass is a testament to the power of love. Despite facing challenges, their family remains strong and united by their love for each other.

Their love story began in 2015 when they met on Twitter and quickly developed a deep connection. Their shared quirks and undeniable chemistry led them to a whirlwind romance, resulting in their engagement after just five months. They exchanged vows in Japan and later celebrated their official wedding in Cabo, surrounded by loved ones.

Nashville became their home, but Anthony's athletic career took them on exciting adventures around the world. They now have two daughters, Brooklyn (5) and Blaire (2), and welcomed their newest addition, Sonny, on July 27th, 2023.