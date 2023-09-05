Anthony Rendon was signed by the Angels back in 2019. His time with the Halos has been marred with injuries, and as per his stats, analysts in the media feel his signing has been one of the worst in MLB history.

Rendon has been in the MLB for the past 12 years. He started with the Washington Nationals as the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft. He played for Washington till 2019 and got selected as an All-Star for the first time in his final year. They also won the World Series that year.

Looking at his success, the Angels locked him for a 7-year $245 million contract. The 33-year-old expects a salary of around $38 million a year. However, he has been unable to give back anything significant worthy of the numbers his contract stimulates.

He is yet to have a season with more than 58 games for the club. His most successful year came in the 60-game, shortened season in 2020. He has missed out the majority of this season due to a persistent injury to his left wrist.

Rendon was struck on the arm by a pitch during a game against the Texas Rangers. He recovered before the All-Star break but was left from the lineup again following the July 4th game. The infielder has been put on the 60-day IL as a result.

As per MLB analyst Jared Carrabis, Rendon is one of the worst signings in the history of the league.

"Gonna go down as one of the worst contracts in baseball history. The Angels have given out a few of them," Carrabis said.

Should the Angels move on from Anthony Rendon?

It seems to be the most appropriate time to bring down the axe on Anthony Rendon's contract. With Shohei Ohtani's free agency talks incoming, the Angels have to make a firm decision regarding the monetary resources required to re-sign their star player.