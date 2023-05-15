Anthony Rendon Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for out of form slugger on expensive contract

Los Angeles Angels slugger, Anthony Rendon will be one of the most sought-after players come the 2023-2024 off-season. Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels in 2019. However, after a lackluster 2022 season and a tough start to the 2023 season, the Angels could use a trade for Rendon as he attempts to get his career back on track.

Here are the top 3 possible trade destinations for Anthony Rendon:

Anthony Rendon's possible landing spot: New York Yankees

The New York Yankees could be a potential destination for Anthony Rendon. The Yankees have not been shy about their pursuit of high-end superstars in previous seasons. Their start to the 2023 season has not been what they had expected and could use the expertise of a more veteran player on their lineup.

The Yankees have had a reputation for forming players and making the best out of them, so a move to New York could mean a fresh start for Rendon to shift the outcome of his last couple of seasons.

The Yankees have been knwon for making the best out of their players.

Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are another team that could be interested in Anthony Rendon. The White Sox have a promising young core of players and are ready to win again. Rendon might be the seasoned leader who assists them in taking the next step. The White Sox will have to sell Rendon on the idea of leading a youthful, rapidly evolving team, but they will also have to make a strong case for their aspirations to win again if they want to attract Rendon.

The AL Central division has shown to be one of the weakest in the league, and any team that makes significant improvements might be in playoff contention by 2024.

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have been clear on their intentions of becoming a competitive team in 2023. Their signings of Jacob deGrom and Corey Seager have proven their case. The Rangers are currently at the top of the AL West at 25-15. One of the few divisions where almost every team is above .500 (excluding the disastrous Oakland Athletics).

The Texas Rangers could use the addition of an experienced player like Anthony Rendon in their diverse lineup to ensure long-term success. The Rangers have had a history of problems retaining their core of talent due to the lack of championships. But under new management, The World Series might be closer to reach North Texas than most people think.

Rangers’ new management is making a long term world series case.

Anthony Rendon's landing destination will be dictated by a number of factors, including his contract demands and the needs of the teams that are interested. While Rendon's recent performance has been disappointing, he remains one of baseball's most gifted third basemen and may be a tremendous asset to any team that signs him.

