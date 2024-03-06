Anthony Rendon Update: Angels star facing groin discomfort, expected to return soon

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has not had the spring season start he was hoping for, after tweaking his groin and being subsequently rested.

The 33-year-old right-hander joined LA ahead of the shortened 2020 MLB season but has been mired by injuries in the last three years. However, Angels manager Ron Washington has said that while Rendon will be rested for the next two days, he's expected to return soon.

As players step up their workouts during spring training, minor injuries are common, and manager Washington says that he's not overly concerned. According to Washington, it's a minor discomfort in the groin muscle, and Rendon should not miss more than a couple of games, if the pain subsides.

Rendon was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2011 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 2013. He soon established himself as the third baseman and won the NL Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 and won the World Series title in his final season with the Nationals.

Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels ahead of the 2020 season but has failed to live to expectations, mostly due to injuries. The slugger has played less than 60 games in the last three years after sustaining multiple injuries.

Manager Ron Washington expects Anthony Rendon back in action by Thursday

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been plagued by injuries since his move to LA, so he will hope that it's not a serious injury. Rendon underwent surgery on his right wrist in 2022, causing him to miss most of the season.

However, manager Ron Washington has said that it looks more like a minor discomfort, which is why Anthony Rendon will be rested for two days. With just over three weeks remaining until the start of the new MLB season, he's expected to return to action on Thursday.

