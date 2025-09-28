  • home icon
Anthony Rizzo doesn't hold back on MVP race as Aaron Judge–Cal Raleigh debate intensifies

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 28, 2025 05:42 GMT
MLB: Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Anthony Rizzo doesn't hold back on MVP race as Aaron Judge–Cal Raleigh debate intensifies

As the debate for this season's American League MVP rages, former New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo shared his pick between Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh.

While Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has made history, becoming the first catcher to hit 60 home runs in a season, Yankees captain Aaron Judge leads the league in several offensive metrics in a remarkable hitting season.

Although it has been an intense battle between the two All-Star sluggers who are having historic seasons, Rizzo, who spent three seasons with Judge in the Yankees clubhouse, gave his former captain the nod for this year's prize.

The former All-Star infielder, who announced his retirement earlier this year, shared a bold message in his Instagram story, sharing a clip of Judge's 53rd home run of the season while taking a dig at Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve.

"Judge is the MVP! Consistency, power and leadership are unmatched and truthfully, this should be his 4th MVP!!!!"

During his rookie season in 2017, Judge controversially lost out to Altuve for the top prize despite his AL-leading 52 home runs compared to the Astros star's 24. Judge's tally was only bettered by his current teammate Giancarlo Stanton (59), who was voted the NL MVP that year.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
