The New York Yankees welcomed former second baseman Gleyber Torres to Yankee Stadium during the series opener against the Detroit Tigers. However, Torres wasn't the only former Yankee at the ballpark as his former infield partner, Anthony Rizzo, enjoyed Tuesday's game from the stands.Gleyber Torres walked into free agency at the end of last season, ending his seven-year tenure with the Yankees. He signed a $15 million deal with the Tigers in the offseason and returned to Yankee Stadium this week for the first time since his move to Detroit.Rizzo also became a free agent at the end of the 2024 season after the Yankees declined a $17 million option for 2025. The former Yankees first baseman was in the stands for Tuesday's series opener and even chugged a can of beer to commemorate his return with his wife Emily sitting beside him.Rizzo, who shared the infield with Torres during his time with the Yankees, reunited with the infielder ahead of the game. He shared a two-word message for his former teammate on Instagram:&quot;My boy!&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Torres' Tigers defeated his former team 12-2 after the Yankees bullpen imploded in the series opener.