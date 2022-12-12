Aaron Judge is staying with the New York Yankees and teammate Anthony Rizzo is beyond happy. The All-Star was all praise for the AL Home Run King Judge and spoke highly of him.

In a report from NJ.com, of Judge, first baseman Rizzo said:

“He’ll bail you out of jail at 4 in the morning if you call him.”

It seems the love and respect between Judge and his teammates is mutual. Judge claimed that his teammates, who helped the Yankees reach 99 wins in 2022, continued to pull forth the best in him before his uncertain MLB free agency season.

“They constantly push me day in and day out to show up in play,” Aaron Judge said, reports Clutchpoints. “That’s the hard work they put in, day in and day out.

“The good days and the bad days, I’ve got to show up just like them. With the special crew that we’ve had this year and the group of guys that I’ve had over the past couple of years, I know I definitely wouldn’t be in this position.”

Rizzo has also decided to stay back with the Yankees.

Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge re-signing with the Yankees: “He’s earned this”

The Yankees extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer for Judge on Nov. 8.

Aaron Judge, Yankees are reportedly in agreement on a 9-year deal, according to MLB Network Insider All. Rise.Aaron Judge, Yankees are reportedly in agreement on a 9-year deal, according to MLB Network Insider @jonmorosi All. Rise.Aaron Judge, Yankees are reportedly in agreement on a 9-year deal, according to MLB Network Insider @jonmorosi. https://t.co/5xxG6cmjGP

"All. Rise. Aaron Judge, Yankees are reportedly in agreement on a 9-year deal, according to MLB Network Insider @jonmorosi." – MLB

But it was evident that Judge was thinking long-term when he declined another one-year deal with the Yankees.

“I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and for in general. We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.” Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge’s future:“I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and forin general. We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.” Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge’s future: “I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and for ⚾️ in general. We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.”

"Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge’s future: 'I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and for in general. We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.'” – Bryan Hoch

Of Judge, Anthony Rizzo also said:

"He's in the driver's seat. This is a position that not too many guys get to be in with the historic season. I think he's going to enjoy the process of hearing what teams have to say. He's earned this."

In 2017, Judge was unanimously chosen as the American League (AL) Rookie of the Year and placed second in voting for the AL Most Valuable Player Award. In 2022, he established the AL record for most home runs in a season with 62, shattering Roger Maris' 61-year-old mark and winning the AL Most Valuable Player Award.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees.

Anthony Rizzo made his MLB debut with San Diego in 2011. After being transferred to the Chicago Cubs in 2012, he blossomed into an All-Star player.

He appeared in three straight All-Star Games from 2014 to 2016, winning the Silver Slugger Award, Gold Glove Award, Roberto Clemente Award, and leading the Cubs to a World Series victory over the Cleveland Indians. During the 2021 season, the Cubs dealt him to the Yankees.

