"Anthony Santander is dealing with same dynamic Pete Alonso is" - MLB insider predicts "surprise" destination for All-Star slugger

Much like free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, the market has moved slowly for Anthony Santander, who is yet to be signed despite showing his prowess last year with 44 dingers. While the spring training sessions are still over a month away, both will await a signing in until the Super Bowl week.

As MLB free agency unfolds, insider Buster Olney has drawn parallels between the market dynamics faced by Santander and Alonso. Both players, known for their offensive power, are reportedly navigating concerns regarding their defense and long-term value.

"It's clear that he's dealing with the same dynamic I think that Pete is, to some degree," Olney said on The Michael Kay Show (11:20). "People, you know, they love the power, but there's concern about the defense. There's concern about how the player is going to age. What other skills are out there?"

Olney touts Blue Jays among the teams best suited to land Anthony Santander if not Jurickson Profar.

"The Blue Jays, as you know, have been connected with him all winter. I do wonder—and I don't know if it would be Santander or maybe Jurickson Profar," Olney said.

However, Olney speculated that the Cincinnati Reds, bolstered by additional television revenue, might emerge as a surprise suitor.

"There's news we got earlier in the week that the Cincinnati Reds have some extra television money," Olney added. "It wouldn't surprise me to see them sign an outfielder.

"I don't think they would sign a player as expensive as Santander now, but I think the Reds are potentially going to be one of the surprise teams this year. And I do think that before we get to spring training, they'll sign at least one more premium player."

Insider reports Anthony Santander heading to Toronto

Anthony Santander could sign a contract sooner rather than later. According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, the former Baltimore Orioles outfielder could sign a contract worth $89 million (over five years) with the Blue Jays.

"The primary teams believed to still be in on Santander are the Blue Jays, Angels, and Red Sox," Miller wrote. "We would throw the Giants in that mix, as well, particularly if they don't sign Flaherty or Alonso.

"Both the Royals and the Tigers could also be in play if it's more of a $50M bidding war than a $100M bidding war. Toronto still feels like the spot, though.

Miller said that Toronto needs an All-Star at-bat since last season Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the only hitter with 20 or more home runs. Anthony Santander fits the bill perfectly.

