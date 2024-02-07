Anthony Volpe Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Yankees shortstop in 2024 following his 20/20 rookie campaign?

It was a year to remember for the New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe. After being named as the team's starting shortstop prior to the beginning of the 2023 campaign, the hype surrounding the young infielder skyrocketed. Even though the pressure was immense, Volpe showcased why many around baseball believe he could become a future superstar.

Although the season started off rocky for Anthony Volpe, he showed why the Yankees covet his potential so dearly. The shortstop became the first Yankees rookie in history to record a 20 home run and 20 stolen base season. He also became the first Yankees rookie to win a Gold Glove Award. Considering the legends that have donned the iconic pinstripe uniform, that alone is impressive.

“I learned a ton last year about everything. We’ve been going to work." -- Anthony Volpe" - @BryanHoch

That being said, he struggled with consistency at the plate. Volpe finished the year with a .209 batting average, while also tallying 167 strikeouts. He will need to continue to improve his discipline at the plate; however, he flashed his potential in his first year.

This is why he is one of the most intriguing shortstops heading into the 2024 fantasy baseball season. The highs and lows from Volpe during his first full season make the shortstop one of the most difficult players to assess heading into his sophomore season. This is why so many fantasy baseball managers are wondering when they should draft the New York Yankees shortstop in 2024.

Anthony Volpe should be drafted as a top 20 shortstop in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues

The shortstop position is as deep as it has ever been in fantasy baseball thanks to the likes of superstars such as Corey Seager, Bobby Witt Jr., and Trea Turner. The fact that there are so many talented shortstops might come to the benefit of managers looking to target Anthony Volpe in fantasy drafts.

The New York Yankees shortstop has all of the potential and ceiling to work his way into the top 10 or 15 shortstops in fantasy baseball, however, he will need to take a step forward at the plate. His combination of power and speed makes him a true fantasy asset, yet his fantasy baseball value will depend on whether or not he can improve his on-base skills.

"Do you think Anthony Volpe will be a All Star in 2024? Yes or No?" - @bxpinstripes_

Currently, CBS Sports ranks Volpe as the number 182-ranked player, however, if he can improve his on-base skills while maintaining his power and speed, he could finish the year at least 50 spots higher. Select Volpe later in your draft, but don't chase his potential too early.

