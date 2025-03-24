Anthony Volpe name-drops Juan Soto in pinstripes as his dream NY sports addition to the Yankees

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is still not over the Dominican star, Juan Soto leaving the ballclub for Mets in a blockbuster deal this past offseason. During spring training digital creator Madyson linked up with some of the Bronx Bombers stars and had a fun question-answer session with them.

She asked the players who they would love to add to the current roster from the other New York sporting teams. The responses mostly backed New York Knicks stars to join the roster except for Volpe, whose response was both awkward and hilarious.

"If you could add a player to the Yankees from any New York sports team, who would it be?," asked Madyson

"Jalen Brunson," said Spencer Jones

"I don't know his first name, Hart? Josh Hart," said Austin Wells

"Juan Soto," said Anthony Volpe

"Like any time period? or like current? so like current... so we're talking basketball to baseball? I'm gonna say I'll say Josh Hart," said Max Fried

Take a look at the video here:

Volpe's response on naming Juan Soto came on the backend of an amazing season that the lefty slugger produced in the Bronx last year. His mindful and gritty performances at the plate played an amazing second fiddle to Aaron Judge as the Yanks reached the World Series for the first time in 15 long years.

Juan Soto became a free agent post the 2024 MLB season and instead of signing up with the Yankees or Blue Jays, he signed a blockbuster 15-year, $765 million contract with the NY Mets which left the Bronx reeling as Queens rejoiced the acquisition of the MLB superstar.

The Yanks will take on the Mets in a preseason game at Clover Park, Florida on Monday which will pit Juan Soto against his previous teammates from his time in the Bronx.

Anthony Volpe, Max Fried, and other Yankees players voiced their aspirations for a perfect dinner partner

The media presenter further asked the Bombers players, their top three choices from the past and present Yankees players that they would love to have dinner with. The responses were as follows:

"Thurman Munson, Andy Pettitte, and Anthony Volpe," said Austin Wells

"Babe Ruth, Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter," said Spencer Jones

"Derek Jeter, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle," said Volpe

"Gehrig, Ruth, and Mickey Mantle," said Max Fried

The Bombers will take on the Brewers in the season-opening series at home in Yankee Stadium from March 27.

