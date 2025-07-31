  • home icon
  • “Anthony Volpe is NOT Mariano Rivera” - Aaron Boone’s latest comparison of shortstop to Yankee greats sparks wild outrage among fans

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 31, 2025 04:08 GMT
MLB: JUL 29 Rays at Yankees - Source: Getty
Aaron Boone’s latest comparison of shortstop to Yankee greats sparks wild outrage among fans - Source: Getty

New York Yankees shortstop has been a debatable topic among the fans ahead of the trade deadline. However, despite Volpe's shortcomings, manager Aaron Boone defended his infielder.

Anthony Volpe's high-profile errors have made him a pantomime villain among the Yankees fans. However, Aaron Boone thinks the criticism is part of playing in New York, comparing Volpe to MLB icons Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter.

Boone, who wore a t-shirt featuring Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth ahead of Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays said:

"You play this game and you play it well enough and long enough, you’re going to have your moments,” Boone said. “In 2003, when I got traded here at the deadline, my first home series, Mariano Rivera was getting booed after he blew a few saves.
"I was taken aback by it as a new player, but it’s part of it. It’s part of the navigating of a big league career, especially a big league career in a big market in New York.”
Boone's comparison led to an outrage by Yankees fans on X.

"Anthony Volpe is NOT Mariano Rivera," wrote a disgruntled fan.
"Putting Volpe in a conversation with THE Captain, Derek Jeter is a fireable offense. Number 37 of the year for Poone," wrote another fan.
"Jeter had less errors his entire career than volpe does this season," claimed a fan.
The backlash continued:

"Anthony Volpe and mariano rivera in the same sentence. this dude is delusional," wrote a fan.
"Comparing Volpe to Jeter should be fireable," alleged a fan.

MLB analyst shares potential solution to Anthony Volpe's defensive woes

While Aaron Boone comparing Anthony Volpe to the Hall of Famers drew the ire of Yankees fans, YES Network analyst David Cone shared a potential solution to turn around Volpe's season.

“I keep thinking about the Philadelphia Phillies fans last year who gave a struggling Trea Turner a standing ovation, and it was spurred on by a superfan for the Phillies," Come said. "You know what? I’ll make that suggestion, too.
"Maybe the Yankees fans should give Volpe a standing ovation, try to get him going. Because he’s your shortstop. And as you said Michael, there’s nobody else there right now."

The gesture from the Phillies fans helped Turner transform his season. Volpe's 16th error, the most in the league, in Wednesday's game against the Rays, was followed by a game-tying home run as the Yankees came from behind to win 5-4.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

