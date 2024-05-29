Anthony Volpe records 20-game hitting streak, longest by a Yankee since Robinson Cano in 2012 

Getting on base has never been easier for Anthony Volpe. The New York Yankees shortstop continues to shine by impressing fans and teammates with his dominant hitting prowess. Volpe has been the bright spot for the club this season, and his records keep improving with each performance.

Expand Tweet

The 23-year-old slugger entered his 20-game hitting streak as the Yankees took on the Los Angeles Angels in their series opener. Volpe's 20-game hitting streak became the longest by a Yankee since Robinson Cano in 2012. Volpe's dominance at the plate continues as the Yanks can boast about their shortstop being one of the best.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Volpe is on an excellent run as he continues to chase history with the Bronx Bombers. In 2012, Derek Jeter hit in 19 consecutive games. Volpe became the youngest player to surpass Jeter's record and is hungry for more. The shortstop also became the youngest player to cross Melky Cabrera's 2007 hitting streak.

Aaron Judge praises Anthony Volpe's contribution at the plate

Yankees captain Aaron Judge is one among many to praise Anthony Volpe's contribution at the plate. Judge said that Volpe would continue to improve his performance as he keeps getting better:

“What Volpe is doing out of the leadoff spot has been incredible. It’s fun to watch." Judge said. “He’s still improving. He’s still getting better as the season is going on. As he gets more at-bats under his belt, he’ll continue to improve.”

Apart from his hot-hitting streak, Anthony Vople is also the leader in stolen bases for the team. The slugger has 11 stolen bases and counting. Volpe holds a batting clip of .285, with a .356 OBP and a .790 OPS. In 221 appearances at the plate, Volpe recorded 23 RBIs and drove in 36 runs. He also added six home runs to his name.

When it comes to consistency, Anthony Volpe has been one of the top hitters on the team. His dominant performance has helped to team to win in crucial games. Moreover, his ability to get on base is a primary advantage for the team.

Despite his hitting streak, the Yankees dropped their series opener against the Angles. The Yanks (37-19) now hold the third-best record in the MLB after their last defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback