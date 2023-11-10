It was a year to remember for the New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe. After being named as the team's starting shortstop prior to the beginning of the 2023 campaign, the hype surrounding the young infielder skyrocketed, perhaps unfairly. Even though the pressure was immense, Volpe showcased why many around baseball believe he could become a future star.

Although the 2023 season started off rocky for Anthony Volpe, he could show why the Yankees covet his potential so dearly. The shortstop became the first Yankees rookie in history to record a 20 home run and 20 stolen base season. He also became the first Yankees rookie to win a Gold Glove Award. Considering the legends that have donned the iconic pinstripe uniform, that alone is impressive.

However, even though Volpe enjoyed a record-setting season for the New York Yankees, it was not always smooth sailing for the 22-year-old. As he learned to adjust to the pace and skill of the MLB, Volpe relied upon proven veterans to help mentor him through the rigors of a full major league season.

The veterans that Volpe has recalled as incredibly helpful, and at times surreal, were former American League MVP Aaron Judge and veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Volpe fondly recounted playing alongside the pair last season, telling reporters, "It was better than I ever could have dreamed."

Not only has Volpe been the beneficiary of teammates such as Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge, who have seen it all, but the shortstop has a special relationship with one of the club's most recognizable faces: Derek Jeter.

A closer look at Anthony Volpe's rookie season with the New York Yankees

Volpe appeared in 159 games for the New York Yankees, producing a .209 batting average with 21 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases.

He will need to continue to improve his discipline at the plate; however, he flashed his potential in his first year. The sky may be the limit for the young infielder, who appears will have a stranglehold on the shortstop for years to come.