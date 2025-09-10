“Anthony Volpe’s best days are here” - Yankees skipper Aaron Boone points out shortstop’s “challenges”, counts on October form for playoff push

The New York Yankees will most likely play in October and one player who has attracted negative attention to himself is Anthony Volpe. The Yankees shortstop hasn't been good on defense and his production has also taken a hit lately.After a strong series vs the Chicago White Sox (five hits in 14 AB from Aug 29-31), Volpe has cooled off, going just 3-for-21 (.143) across his last six games (Sept 3–10).On Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked if he considered starting Jose Caballero at shortstop, given Volpe's troubles at the plate. In response, Boone spoke about Volpe's inconsistency lately, but is counting on the shortstop's October form.&quot;I felt like Volp went through a tough stretch there for a few weeks, a month,&quot; Boone said. &quot;Feel like on the road trip, started to swing the bat well again, several in a row, and then has had a few games here where he's struggled. Offensively, just finding that consistency has been the challenge for him.&quot;It is something I considered, but also believe and hope that his best days are here for us down the stretch and hopefully on into October. We saw that last year from him, how good he was for us in October, so we know he's capable. We've got to help him get there and just find more consistency. That's been a challenge.&quot;Last postseason, Anthony Volpe was one of the brightest players for the Yankees, who entered the World Series for the first time since 2009. In 14 career postseason games, the shortstop has a .286 batting average with 14 hits, a home run, 6 RBIs and 10 runs scored.Anthony Volpe's defensive shortcomings and production fall offAnthony Volpe has turned out to be a liability for the New York Yankees on defense this year. He is second in the majors with 19 errors, making him a major red flag in the infield.Baseball Savant places his Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) at +2, but his Outs Above Average (OAA) has dropped to -3. His overall defensive value ranks in the 29th percentile.Meanwhile, Volpe's offense has also taken a hit. In the last 31 games before late July, Volpe batted just .136 with a .480 OPS. This led to Aaron Boone dropping him to the ninth spot in the lineup.This year, he is only hitting .206 after 141 games. Last year, the batting average was .243 in 160 games. However, his power numbers have seen an improvement. Last year, he hit only 12 home runs. This year, he has already gone the yard on 19 occasions.The Yankees will hope for Anthony Volpe to get back in his best version so that he can do well come October.