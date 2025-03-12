Anthony Volpe’s dad goes the extra mile to find meaningful gift for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe’s father, Micheal bought a special card to gift it to Chisholm as a token of their growing friendship.

The card had the signatures of both his son and his teammate, Jazz Chisholm Jr.On Tuesday, Topps and MLB shared an Image of the baseball card purchased by Micheal Volpe, captioned:

“Friendship Goals 💙 Anthony Volpe & Jazz Chisholm are such good friends that Volpe’s dad is on eBay buying trading cards of the duo to give to Jazz 😊”

In the conversation, the seller asked if Michael was related to Anthony, Michael replied yes but said that the card was a gift for Chrisholm.

The New York Yankees' new double-play duo Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe are both key defenders in the infield. The two have quickly developed strong chemistry.

In an interview with the MLB.com Anthony Volpe said:

“He has so much joy playing, so much energy, even on the days he’s not playing and we’re just getting work in,” Volpe said.

“I feel like he’s just a great teammate. What makes him so good is he brings out the best in the rest of the guys. So it’s just a lot of fun to play with him.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr on Anthony Volpe: We could be the best shortstop-second baseman

Jazz Chisholm Jr & Anthony Volpe - Source: Getty

During the spring season training, Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke highly of Anthony Volpe, suggesting that they could potentially be recognized as the best shortstop-second baseman duo in the league. He also predicted that they would lead the league in turning double-plays.

“I think we could be the best shortstop-second baseman in the league, definitely defensively,” Chisholm said. “And I think we are probably going to turn the most double plays in the league, too. That would be my prediction for us.”

Chisholm Jr. also opened up on their off-field chemistry mentioning they are, basically the same guy.

“Off the field, we’re both goofy and kids at heart—we just want to have fun and enjoy life,” Chisholm. added.

“Soccer [video games], he’s really good. In basketball, probably ‘MLB The Show’ too, I’ve got him. We’re basically the same guy.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe are expected to be in the opening day lineup for the Neywork Yankees against Milwaukee Brewers.

