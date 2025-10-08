Anthony Volpe’s girlfriend Elle Jowett shares glam moments with Aaron Judge's wife Samantha while supporting Bronx Bombers in intense ALDS Game 3

New York Yankees star Anthony Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett, was at Yankee Stadium for do-or-die ALDS Game 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays, who were one win away from entering the ALCS before losing 9-6 on Tuesday.

Jowett, who first came to the spotlight after she was seen holding hands with Volpe at Carlos Rodon Foundation's annual fundraiser, was captured by Aaron Judge's wife, Samantha, cheering for the Yankees to bring this one home.

She was in a custom jacket with Yankees and MLB logos printed all over it. She was wearing spectacles and had white pants over a black top. She tagged both Samantha and third baseman Ryan McMahon's wife, Natalie.

Anthony Volpe's girlfriend is a social media influencer with over 1.3 million likes on TikTok and more than 16,000 followers on Instagram. She's from Maine and moved to New York in late 2023. According to The Post, she runs a baby care startup with Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase Carter Bellinger.

Samantha's husband Aaron Judge shines for Yankees in do-or-die game

The Yankees entered Game 3 with their postseason dreams on the line since they began the ALDS with two straight losses in Toronto. Their backs were pushed against the wall as they trailed the game 6-3, before Samantha's husband, Aaron Judge, swung for a three-run home run in the fourth inning to tie the game. Judge's home run was followed by a solo shot from Jazz Chisholm Jr. to take the lead.

Since then, it was complete Yankees domination from both sides. After starting pitcher Carlos Rodon's miserable stay on the mound ended, manager Aaron Boone handed the ball to the bullpen, and they didn't disappoint as well. They pitched 6.2 scoreless innings to ensure the Yankees force Game 4 with some momentum.

Aaron Judge & Co. will enter Game 4 with some confidence and crowd support behind them. Will they be able to force Game 5 in Toronto? Share your thoughts with us.

