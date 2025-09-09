"Any other time, Juan Soto is absolutely NL MVP" - Justin Verlander's brother gives major reason Mets superstar won't win the major award in 2025

Mets superstar Juan Soto has finally broken out for the team after his $765 move in the winter. After struggling out of the gate, the outfield star has looked like his prime self once more and has been mentioned in the National League MVP conversations as of late. Soto is currently batting .261 with an OPS of .924, 38 home runs, 93 runs batted in, and 29 stolen bases.
In spite of the Soto's brilliance, however, is an impossible task of outperforming the best player in the league today. In the most recent episode of Ben Verlander's Flippin' Bats podcast, Justin's brother discussed how historic Juan Soto's season has been and how it would have been a sure fire NL MVP win, if not for Ohtani's presence in the league.
"Any other time, Juan Soto is absolutely NL MVP...but not when Shohei Ohtani exists," said Verlander. (13:19-13:24)
He would go on to elaborate on this thought that even though Juan Soto has posted magnanimous numbers, he will not be able to step out of the shadow of the three-time MVP in Ohtani.
"I think Soto is absolutely in this MVP conversation right now and I think [he will] absolutely win Most Valuable Player, if Shohei Ohtani wasn't playing baseball...[Ohtani] is back on the mound, he is playing well, and it's not just because he's pitching as well." (12:59-13:49)
"Soto is now third in offensive value in the National League, just behind Kyle Schwarber. He has skyrocketed to the top of the list with 39.2 ... [But he's] still way below the leader in the NL in offensive value in Shohei Ohtani at 51. When it just comes to offensive value, there's nobody in the National League close to Shohei Ohtani." (13:50-14:20)
Juan Soto's late homer falls flat as Mets fall in Cincinnati
Juan Soto's 38th home run of the season was all for naught as the Mets lost 3-2 against a defiant Reds side in Cincinnati, Sunday afternoon. The outfield star smashed a solo bomb to deep right center off Reds reliever Tony Santillan but it wasn't enough as a kerfuffle on the bases involving Starling Marte with two men on base ended the contest.
Brett Baty provided the only other score for the visiting Mets with a solo shot of his own on the third while the Reds generated sparing runs from Austin Hays' sacrifice fly in the fourth and RBI single in the sixth combined with Elly De La Cruz's RBI double in the latter frame.