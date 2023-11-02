Are Corey and Kyle Seager brothers? Exploring 2-time World Series MVP's connection with Mariners star

Corey Seager, the shortstop for the Texas Rangers, is the older brother of Kyle Seager, the former professional baseball third baseman who spent his whole career with the Seattle Mariners.

Congrats on 10 years bro! What an accomplishment that not many people can say. All the hard work and endless hours paid off. You’ve always been a role model and inspiration to me! Love you, Kyles little brother - coreyseager5

Kyle has been a supportive brother always. Kyle Seager, an All-Star for the Mariners, was seen at the game cheering for his brother Corey, in Game 3 of the World Series 2023.

Kyle Seager is at the game tonight and got to see his brother hit a homer in the World Series - kendallrjones

In the 2009 MLB draft, Kyle was chosen by the Mariners in the third round. He debuted in Major League Baseball in 2011. Seager was an All Star and Gold Glove Award winner in 2014, the same year the Mariners signed him to a $100 million, seven-year contract extension. Seager declared his baseball retirement in 2021.

Corey Seager was chosen by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft, and he joined the main leagues in 2015. After finishing as an MLB All-Star in his first two major league seasons, he was named the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year. Leading the Dodgers to the 2020 World Series, he was voted the World Series MVP and the Most Valuable Player of the NL Championship Series. He left the Dodgers after seven seasons in free agency and inked a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Rangers.

Corey Seager : 2023 World Series MVP

Texas Rangers center fielder For the 2023 World Series, Corey Seager has been voted Most Valuable Player. Following the Rangers' series-clinching victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday, Seager was presented with the honor. Seager has now taken home the trophy twice. As a Dodger, he was also named the MVP of the 2020 World Series.

Seager became the fourth player in history to win MVP honors twice in the World Series. Texas' 90-win regular season included comparable excellence from the 29-year-old Seager. Apart from being the MVP of the World Series, Seager is probably going to place highly in the AL MVP voting as well.