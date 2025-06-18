"Are Dodgers fans going to boycott?" - Internet ablaze after stadium officials forbid pro-Latino community scarf in Padres game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have copped criticism from many in the MLB community over some of their decisions amid the ICE raids throughout Los Angeles.

A longtime Dodgers fan, Jonathan Reimer, claimed he was denied entrance to Dodger Stadium on Saturday because he wore a Mexican sarape scarf.

Reimer told NBC Los Angeles that a security guard turned him away, deeming his scarf, which shows solidarity with the Hispanic community, "offensive."

Fans reacted to the news on Reddit.

"So are Dodger fans going to boycott or just vent on Reddit?" one fan questioned.

"Dodgers have been letting a lot of us down lately, and it sucks to see," wrote another fan.

"Is there some new idiot in charge of PR, or are they really just lying down, letting the degenerate f***s in DC set the rules?"

The backlash continued:

"No mames....the dodgers Mexican heritage jersey is ok to wear inside the stadium but a sarape is a no go????"

"Dodgers making some bad moves. Considering the Chavez Ravine history as well. They better be careful. This can blow up real fast. They are increasing the tension right now."

According to Reimer, he was told his scarf represented neither team's colors, hence he was turned away. He alleged that the scarf was allowed on his previous visits to the ballpark.

He wrote on X:

"I have supported this team for over 40 years. Through winless decades and mediocre ownership, this organization has always acted with class. What happened to me today is wildly unacceptable. The @Dodgers have lost the plot and the city this week. Shameful."

Dodgers faced backlash after Nezza's revelation

The Dodgers have been surrounded by controversy over the last few days. The team faced backlash after reportedly telling singer and social media personality Nezza not to sing the Spanish edition of the national anthem.

However, Nezza defied the instruction and sang the Spanish version of the Star-Spangled Banner to show solidarity with the Latino community amid the growing unrest in the city.

Dodgers utility star Kike Hernandez was one of the few MLB players to speak out against the ongoing ICE raids in Los Angeles.

"I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart," Hernandez wrote. "ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

The Dodgers have not commented about the protests in the city, with fans growing impatient over the NL West team's silence.

