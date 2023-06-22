Are MLB City Connect Jerseys limited? Regulations on maximum number of uniforms per team, explained

In 2021, several MLB teams unveiled new City Connect Jerseys. Unveiled in partnership with Nike, the outfits seek to add a new style to some of the league's teams, while paying homage to the city of origin.

While the first teams released the jerseys in 2021, the Astros, Rockies, Braves and Padres followed suit in 2022. At this point, 20 of the 30 MLB teams have come out with City Connect Jerseys.

The jerseys were well-received by baseball fans. Many appreciated the interesting designs and alternate twists on some of the world's most famous teams. In June 2023, the Pittsburgh Pirates became the latest team to come out with a brash, new City Connect design.

"Pirates release their 2023 City Connect Jerseys. What are everyone's thoughts?" - NS9

The Houston Astros, for example, wrote "Space City" across their City Connect kits. The Chicago White Sox paid tribute to their geography within the city of Chicago by gracing their City Connect shirts simply with "Southside."

While fans are obviously very interested in the City Connect Jerseys, planners of the new campaign have had to be careful. Some teams already have enough jerseys as per MLB rules, and would not have been able to accommodate another.

Nike took over the league's uniforms from Majestic in 2020 to kick off a 10-year partnership. As per MLB rules, each team can only have a maximum of four uniforms on the rotation.

Bill Shaikin @BillShaikin Rob Manfred: "City Connect has been one of the great marketing successes of the game in recent years." Rob Manfred: "City Connect has been one of the great marketing successes of the game in recent years."

Recently, a leaked transcript involving St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III has further backed up a system that the MLB is pursuing, which is being referred to as a "four plus one" paradigm. The four jerseys represent the four approved jerseys, with the extra one representing the City Connect Uniforms from Nike.

City Connect Jerseys allow for an interesting shift from the mundane

While certain MLB fanbases will always appreciate tradition and history over all else, it is safe to say that for other teams, decades-long looks were beginning to appear tired.

With City Connect, the league has enabled teams to breathe some life into some of the more tired color schemes around the league, and ensure that at least fans can be visually appeased when they direct their attentions to the field of play.

