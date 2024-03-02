"Are we still in February?" - Gerrit Cole hits out at Daniel Vogelbach's slow trot after Blue Jays slugger's homer against Yankees ace

Toronto Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach made a strong statement by slugging a two-run, 370-foot homer off the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Gerrit Cole, during a Spring Training game against the New York Yankees, which gave them an early lead in the Grapefruit League game.

However, it was not just the big home run that got people’s attention. Vogelbach’s slow walk around the bases seemed to bother Cole. The Yankees’ ace did not disguise his frustration with Vogelbach’s apparent mockery.

According to reports, Gerrit Cole commented as a response to Vogelbach’s trot, hinting at redemption the next time Vogelbach faces him at the plate during the regular season:

“Yeah, what’s the day? Are we still in February? March 1st? Yeah, he enjoyed that homer [...] I don’t forget a lot of things."

Daniel Vogelbach’s home run showcases willingness to make Opening Day roster

The subtle exchange between two players going through different moments in their baseball careers adds to the fierce competition that will be had in the ever-competitive AL East this season. It also sets the stage for possible brawls when the New York Yankees and Blue Jays play each other again during the regular season.

After signing a recent Minor League deal with the Blue Jays, Daniel Vogelbach showcased his skill and eagerness to contribute to the team’s first team by hitting a two-run homer off reigning American League Cy Young, and Yankees’ ace, Gerrit Cole.

Vogelbach, who just signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, demonstrated his skills against one of the best pitchers in the league, showcasing his eagerness to make the first team and contribute.

However, the Yankees ace's competitive spirit threatens to make their future games a little more intense. As Spring Training continues, players’ interactions provide a glimpse of the potential rivalries that will make the upcoming MLB season exciting and dramatic for fans to witness.

