Are the White Sox leaving the city of Chicago? Owner Jerry Reinsdorf reportedly planning big change for franchise

Jerry Reinsdorf and the Chicago White Sox might be on their way out of the historic sporting city as its home for the franchise. The club has played its games in the 'South Side' for well over 100 years.

Founded in 1894 as the Sioux City Cornhuskers, the club eventually moved to Chicago. They were initially named the Chicago White Stockings before changing to their current name. They won the World Series in 1906 and 1917. Notably, their third World Series came after 87 years in 2005.

Throughout the years they have played at three iconic stadiums. The most important and legendary stadium was Comiskey Park which was in use for 80 years from 1910 to 1990. The White Sox would move to Guarantee Rate Field in order to enhance their ballpark.

After 34 years of using it as their home, the White Sox face the inevitable lease situation. As per the franchise, the lease for the Guarantee Rate Field expires in six years, therefore discussions about whether the franchise would like to continue playing there will be up in some time and decisions will be needed to be taken soon.

A White Sox spokesperson, speaking to FOX clarified their stance, saying:

"We have not had any conversations about our lease situation, but with six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place.

"The conversations would be with the city, ISFA, and the state and most likely. would be about visions, opportunities and the future."

Possible places where the White Sox could relocate

One probable location for the Chicago White Sox to relocate is in the suburbs of the city where they are expected to generate greater revenue thanks to lower standards of living.

Another location that is being floated around is Nashville, Tennessee. Currently, the city hosts the Nashville Sounds who have been playing in the Triple As since 1985.

However, the White Sox faithful are expected to vehemently oppose the move as baseball is part of a rich tradition of the South Side of Chicago.