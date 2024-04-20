"Arizona D’bats" - Fans rally behind stellar hitting display as Diamondbacks tie franchise record against Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a stellar performance against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. The Dbacks' offense opened up to a level that tied their franchise record with 22 hits. The last time they had 22 hits was in 2013 against the Philadelphia Phillies in an 18-inning game.

Their convincing victory was more of a humiliation for the Giants, who allowed 17 runs while only scoring one in return. The Dbacks rebounded from their previous 5-0 defeat, and fans had an unforgettable experience watching those runs pour in.

Fans took to X as they shared their thoughts on their recent victory. As for the Giants, it was a night to forget after a terrible defeat.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"Arizona D’bats," wrote one fan.

"This is their World Series," another fan wrote.

"22 hits is an amazing achievement," another fan chimed in.

"Hopefully you guys saved some runs for the rest of the series!" one fan wrote.

"There we go! Thats the Dbacks we love baby! Now keep it rolling!" added another fan.

Some fans were surprised that the offense opened up at Oracle Park.

"How do you manage 17 runs at Oracle park," wrote one fan.

Blaze Alexander's grand slam highlights the Diamondbacks' performance

While the team's offense was on fire, Blaze Alexander took things to a whole new level. The 24-year-old had a spectacular grand slam in the eighth inning, extending the lead to 15-1.

Alexander's grand slam was the highlight of the game, as the Giants couldn't help but watch their team struggle at home. It was Alexander's first career grand slam.

At the mound, Jordan Montgomery rocked the Giants on his delayed season debut. Montgomery prevented the Giants from going deep. In six innings, Montgomery surrendered just one earned run, four hits and zero walks. Moreover, he also had three strikeouts.

Ketel Marte (four hits), Christain Walker (three hits and one RBI), Randal Grichuck (two hits and two RBIs), Gabriel Moreno (two hits, one walk and three RBIs) and Eugenio Suarez (two hits, three walks and one RBI) contributed to the Diamondbacks' victory.

With this win, the reigning NLCS champions improved to 10-11, while the Giants dropped to 9-12. The third game of the four-game series at Oracle Park will be played on Saturday.

