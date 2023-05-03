The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up the organization's No. 1 pitching prospect, Brandon Pfaadt, and plan to send him to the mound against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Pfaadt was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of Bellamine University in his native Louisville, Kentucky.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In five starts this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces, Brandon Pfaadt went 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA. He logged 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings over five starts.

Brandon Pfaadt is known for his command and his ability to throw strikes. He features a fastball that sits in the low 90s, as well as a curveball, changeup and slider.

Despite the pandemic disrupting the 2020 minor league season, Pfaadt worked in in the Arizona Diamondbacks instructional league after being drafted. He spent most of the year working on his slider, a pitch he had just started to develop before the season was shut down. It has now become a key pitch for him.

Brandon Pfaadt will get a chance to solidify a Diamondbacks rotation that has been short-armed since the team released Madison Bumgarner two weeks ago.

After tallying an 8-7 record and a 3.21 ERA pitching between Class A and Double-A ball in 2021, Pfaadt vaulted up the organizational prospect rankings last season. He amassed an 11-7 record with 218 strikeouts between Double-A and Triple-A, going 5-1 in 10 starts with Reno after striking out 144 batters in 19 starts with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Off the field, Pfaadt is known for his hard work and dedication. He is committed to improving his game and helping his team win. In an interview with MiLB.com, he said:

"I just try to go out there and do my job, compete and give my team a chance to win every time I take the mound."

Overall, Pfaadt is a talented young pitcher who could have a bright future ahead of him. With his command and his developing slider, he has the potential to become a valuable asset for the Diamondbacks, and will likely get an extended look if he can weather the challenge of MLB hitters.

Arizona Diamondbacks need a Mad Bum replacement

Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt joins an Arizona rotation that currently boasts National League Cy Young contender Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson.

Poll : 0 votes