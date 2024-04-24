Arizona Diamondbacks News: Merrill Kelly placed on 15-day IL due to shoulder strain

Veteran pitcher Merrill Kelly will need to take some time off the field following a shoulder strain. The Arizona Diamondbacks must deal with the pitcher's absence while he remains on the injured list for the next 15 days.

Kelly adds depth to the Diamondbacks' pitching staff and his absence is going to cost the team. While Merrill Kelly is placed on a 15-day IL, his return is not expected anytime soon. It might take more than a month for him to get back on the mound.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the team hoped for a speedy return, but there is no particular date since it depends on his progress.

“We’re not looking in terms of weeks as what we had hoped for. So I think the next step up is a month, more than that," Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks' replacement for Merrill Kelly is questionable

It's hard to replace a pitcher like Merrill Kelly at this point for the clubhouse. The D'backs will face a crunch in their rotation, especially with Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez sidelined. While they have Jordan Montgomery as the latest addition, the absence of two starting pitchers will add more pressure on the rotation.

Ryne Nelson has also been on the injured list since joining the rotation. The Diamondbacks will have three pitchers leading their rotation. Montgomery, Zac Gallen, and Brandon Pfaadt are expected to see more action in the next two months.

The crucial part is for the remaining pitchers to stay healthy. Another injury will only make things worse for the team. The Diamondbacks have pitchers, who are yet to make an MLB debut. The franchise will need to experiment with rookies against weak teams.

Tommy Henry or Slade Cecconi are expected to fill in for Kelly and Nelson. It's not going to be an easy call for the team, as Kelly's spot remains questionable. Until his return, it's going to be a rough ride for the snakes.

Some of the other pitching options are Blake Walston and Cristian Mena. Pressure will also mount on the Diamondbacks' offense to support their pitching squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback