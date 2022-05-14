"The f**k’s going on here?" - Fan captures a raccoon in the stands while attending an Arkansas baseball game 

The University of Arkansas baseball team faced off against Vanderbilt University in a highly anticipated SEC game. Vanderbilt won by a score of 9-6 in extra innings as they improved to 32-15 on the season.

Arkansas fell to 36-13 as they lost just their sixth game at home last night. While the baseball game was entertaining with it going into extra innings, one moment stole the show.

A raccoon made its way into the stands during last night's game. A fan caught the animal and was bitten during the incident.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



SEC SEC SEC! @Starting9 Tonight at the Arkansas baseball game fans pulled a raccoon out from hiding in the standsSEC SEC SEC! @BarstoolUA Tonight at the Arkansas baseball game fans pulled a raccoon out from hiding in the stands SEC SEC SEC! @BarstoolUA @Starting9 https://t.co/eexQaQpHmV

"Tonight at the Arkansas baseball game fans pulled a raccoon out from hiding in the stands. SEC SEC SEC!" - @ Barstool Sports

Just a wild series of events here. First of all, why is a fan grabbing the raccoon? How did the raccoon make its way into the stadium? Many questions remain unanswered in this bizarre scene.

Here is another angle of the fan catching the raccoon.

"the fuck's going on here?" - @ Jared Carrabis

This is one of the strangest events one may ever see at a baseball game. You would never expect someone to grab a raccoon like that. Only in the South.

Arkansas baseball drops one in SEC conference play

2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown

The Razorbacks baseball team dropped its first game in a three-game weekend series against rival Vanderbilt. The team lost a heartbreaker by an extra innings score of 9 to 6.

The team faced a five-run defecit early in the game and managed to rally all the way back to tie it up and force the game into extra innings. Arkansas remains in first place in the SEC Western division but now only leads by one game.

The #4 team in the country had the crowd rocking in the late innings as they tried to mount a comeback.

Arkansas Baseball @RazorbackBSB This place is LOUD This place is LOUD ⚡ https://t.co/yHAd0o6lLX

"This place is LOUD" - @ Arkansas Baseball

The Razorbacks tied the game up in the seventh inning with a groundout to the Vanderbilt second baseman.

Arkansas Baseball @RazorbackBSB And this game is tied again! And this game is tied again! https://t.co/W3P9W1I5Hd

"And this game is tied again" - @ Arkansas Baseball

The game would then go to extra innings before the team fell short by a score of 9 to 6.

"Final from Baum-Walker Stadium" - @ Arkansas Baseball

The final was disappointing for UoA, but at least there was great action to watch in the stands.

What's on Tap?

The Razorbacks and Commodores will play two more times this weekend in a pivotal SEC conference series. The first pitch for tonight's game is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on SEC Network+. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt