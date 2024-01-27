The Texas Rangers have embarked on an ambitious project to renovate Senter Park, located just three miles from Globe Life Field. This undertaking, named the All-Star Legacy Project, symbolizes the strong bond between the Rangers and the Arlington community.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on a crisp Friday morning, saw key figures such as Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, representatives from MLB charities, and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation come together to mark the commencement of this transformative venture.

Senter Park, integral to Arlington’s history, will witness a comprehensive makeover, culminating in a ribbon-cutting event during the upcoming All-Star Week in Arlington. April Brown, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility for Major League Baseball, underscored the significance of such initiatives in MLB cities nationwide.

The renovations are set to include state-of-the-art elements, such as new synthetic turg on two fields, upgraded dugouts, fencing, extended bleachers with shade structures, and a new scoreboard. The parking lots will also be extended to accomodate the growing influx of ehtusiasts.

However, the piece de résistance of this renovation is undoubtedly the Corey Seager Batting Cages, a generous donation from the Texas Rangers shortstop and his wife, Mady. These batting cages, housed under a hardcover structure with interior lighting, represent the Seagers’ commitment to community enrichment. Corey Seager expressed his passion for giving back, emphasizing the joy these facilities would bring to future generations, allowing them to enjoy and pursue their love for the game.

The All-Star Legacy Project aligns with MLB’s broader intitiative, now in its 28th year, which has donated over $100 million to communities and national charitable partners. The project aims not only to enhance the baseball fields but also to provide accessible and high-quality facilities for youth development. With renovations expected to be completed by July 1, Senter Park is poised to become a rejuvenated hub for baseball enthusiasts, a testament to the enduring relationship between the Rangers and the Arlington community.

