"Arson Judge forever" "This team is just unbelievable this year" - Yankees fans excited as team starts off June with a commanding victory vs. Giants

The New York Yankees registered a stellar 7-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday. It was the Bronx Bombers’ fourth consecutive win and second consecutive against the Giants.

In the first inning, Aaron Judge hit a 464-foot homer, his 21st of the season, giving the Yankees a 2-0 lead. Juan Soto’s sacrifice fly and Alex Verdugo’s singles brought in another two runs in the third inning.

Alex Verdugo’s RBI triple in the eighth inning allowed Aaron Judge to score a run. Giancarlo Stanton’s 358-foot homer, his 14th of the season, in the same inning set the game's final score.

Yankees fans were overjoyed with their team’s victory and expressed excitement.

“This team is just unbelievable this year,” a fan said.

“I love u guys,” another fan said.

“Best team in the world,” another fan wrote.

Many other reactions continued with some lauding Aaron Judge’s performance.

“ARSON JUDGE FOREVER,” a comment reads.

“The Yankees may never lose again,” someone wrote.

The New York Yankees pitching staff kept the Giants offense to three runs on five hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts. The Yankees have improved their record to 41 wins and 19 losses and are leading the AL East.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praises Aaron Judge’s exceptional performance

Aaron Judge has been leading the charts with his 21 homers along with an average of .282 and an OPS of 1.067. Discussing about his performance, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said (via CBS News):

"I thought he was at another level in San Diego, Anaheim and just taking his act up the coast now. There's no doubt that I think he's excited to be here and play here for the first time.

I think it's cool for him to be here and playing in this building and to put on the performance that he's put on the last two nights is in line with what he's been here for a pretty good stretch."

Judge, a California native, hit his third homer in two games against the San Francisco Giants in the stadium where he admittedly used to cheer for them during his childhood days. The Yankees will face the Giants in the last game of the three-game series on Sunday.

