"Arte Moreno is so cheap"; "Mike Trout rotting his prime" - Fans in shock as Yusei Kikuchi & others expose franchise for denying basic amenities 

The Los Angeles Angels failed to make the postseason for an 11th consecutive season, the longest active streak in baseball. Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has added fuel to the fire with his latest comments.Last week, Kikuchi complained about the lack of air conditioning in the weight room, which led to his finger issue during his last start of the season.Former Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar echoed Kikuchi's sentiments on the &quot;Foul Territory&quot; podcast, calling out the lack of basic amenities at the franchise's facilities.&quot;I was there, the AC was working there, but the inner workings of the clubhouse, the weight room, the hot tub always had problems too,&quot; Pillar said. &quot;Arte Moreno definitely needs to spend some money and fix that internal workings at the clubhouse, the weight room, the locker room. I mean, it's a big selling point to get players and and the Angels is very, very far behind.&quot;Fans reacted to the Angels players exposing the team's shortcomings.&quot;Trout rotting his prime in Anaheim. FeelsBadMan.&quot;Dormammu @4DormammuLINKTrout rotting his prime in Anaheim. FeelsBadMan&quot;Arte is so cheap lol.&quot;Jack @Jack28543105LINKArte is so cheap lol.&quot;Air conditioning shouldn’t even be considered an amenity in a weight room. That’s a utility that should be a requirement.&quot;Geoff @GeoffOC_LINKAir conditioning shouldn’t even be considered an amenity in a weight room. That’s a utility that should be a requirement.&quot;Arte Moreno is a slumlord like Donald Sterling. @MLB needs to force him to sell the team to an owner who cares.&quot;Joey Kelly @graceless86LINKArte Moreno is a slumlord like Donald Sterling. @MLB needs to force him to sell the team to an owner who cares.&quot;Pocked billion dollars from Shohei to not build a team around him and Mike and not even have basic stuff.&quot;red_Shadow7 @anisi6996LINKPocked billion dollars from shohei to not build a team around him and mike and not even have basic stuff.