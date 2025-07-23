  • home icon
  "As good as it gets" - Pete Crow-Armstrong and girlfriend Hailey surprise young fans raising money to match his iconic blue hair

"As good as it gets" - Pete Crow-Armstrong and girlfriend Hailey surprise young fans raising money to match his iconic blue hair

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Jul 23, 2025 06:07 GMT
Chicago Cubs Spring Training - Source: Getty
Pete Crow-Armstrong sported this look during Spring Training (Source: Getty Images)

Pete Crow-Armstrong is slowly becoming a Cubs heartthrob. The outfielder is adored by fans in Chicago, thanks to his impressive on-field performances and sweet interactions with fans.

One such incident saw PCA give a pleasant surprise to a few kids selling lemonade. One of the kids agreed to get a hairstyle like Crow-Armstrong from his Spring Training. The center fielder had bleached his hair with bright blue stars on his head.

As per Taylor McGregor on air, the 23-year-old was made aware of the lemonade stand by Justin Turner. His wife, Courtney, was driving by the Wrigleyville area when the kids caught her attention.

After Justin made a trip, he called PCA to make an appearance. Pete, along with his girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, showed up, which left the young fans astonished.

“He’s going to get stars in his head if we get enough money,” one of the kids shouted inexcitement.

The couple bought some lemonade from them, while the Cubs superstar signed some autographs and clicked selfies. But the icing on the cake, Crow-Armstrong, gave the kids the amount needed to complete the haircut.

Later, McGregor would confirm that Madden, one of the kids from the stand, underwent the make-over of his hairstyle. He was seen wearing his favorite player's tee shirt stylized in the blue haircut from Spring.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's advice to children stands out after surprise showing

As a youngster starting to gain the spotlight in the MLB, Pete Crow-Armstrong is still getting into the groove of being a role model. During the All-Star Game in Atlanta, when he was mic'd up, Crow-Armstrong gave his two cents on all the young fans looking up to him.

"I hope you be exactly how you are supposed to be. I have dealt with trying to emulate other people and focussing a lot less on me and myself and what makes me great and unique.
"I think that is so important for kids that play this game or don't, just understand that, there's so much to offer and everybody is so nice and unique in their own indvidual play," Crow-Armstrong had said.
Pete Crow-Armstrong has been a revelation for the Cubs. He is hitting at .270 with 73 RBIs and 26 home runs. He has put on an amazing power-speed season so far, also stealing 28 bases and completing the fourth fastest 25-25 season of all time.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
