Carlos Rodón's wife, Ashley Rodón, has shared her thoughts on the latest news surrounding the New York Yankees. The Yankees recently announced a $25 million sponsorship deal, which means patches will be added to their jerseys.

At the same time, they have a rigorous dress code that states that players' hair cannot touch their collars. They are permitted to grow mustaches, but not other facial hair.

Ashley Rodón expressed her thoughts about the Yankees' policy on Twitter:

"Soooo about the beards... jkjk"

The Starr Insurance patch will be added to the left sleeve of the Yankees' home and away jerseys starting on July 21. This will be the first time an ad of this nature has been added to the team's uniform.

The Yankees, who Forbes estimated $7.1 billion in March, frequently put tradition first. They uphold the anti-facial hair ban established by the late George Steinbrenner and are the only team not placing player names on the back of their jerseys. They also refuse to sell the naming rights of Yankee Stadium.

All things considered, it does seem strange that they signed such a sponsorship deal.

Ashley Rodón and Carlos Rodón's relationship

Carlos Rodón competes in the MLB for the New York Yankees. After being selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 2014 MLB draft, he made his MLB debut in 2015.

Ashley and Carlos Rodón are parents to three children, sons Bo and Silo, and daughter Willow.

Based on their social media pages, Carlos and Ashley Rodón are ardent hunters. "Open Season TV," a hunting television program that has since been canceled, featured Ashley's father, Chuck Paddock, as a regular.

Carlos Rodón joined him on one of the episodes.

