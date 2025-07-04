“Ask Aaron Boone why he is still employed” - Fans blast Yankees manager after baffling series loss vs. Blue Jays

The New York Yankees manager, Aaron Boone, was questioned by for his controversial decisions after the Toronto Blue Jays swept them in a four-game series, which ended Thursday with an 8-5 score. The Blue Jays have also taken the AL East lead with the series win.

After Thursday's loss, Boone faced tough questions from the media, as he walked the reporters through what happened in the series.

It was not only reporters who were asking tough questions to Aaron Boone, but the netizens also raised questions about why the front office hasn't fired the manager yet.

“Ask Boone why he is still employed,” one fan commented.

“Fundamentals can’t fix bad leadership,” another wrote.

“Nothing will change until this piece of shit and Cashman are fired. They are running this organization into the fucking ground,” one fan added.

“Prepare for a bloodbath tomorrow… the @Mets are about to commit a crime against Stroman 🪦" one fan is expecting the worst with the Mets on the schedule to take on Aaron Judge & Co.

“This was def the most interesting part of the presser... what makes you ready‑made for this? Despite what Boone said the real answer is nothing. There is no track record. Their process is not working. Not to the tune of WS wins,” one fan blames Boone.

“Could you imagine Belichick giving his players cute nicknames like Boone: Little Wessy, or boobie Brady or teddy bear brewski. Boone calls his players Cruiseee, Weavee, Goldy, Judgeey. What a joke. Call them out by their names like a man. No accountability ever #Yankee,” one fan had a hilarious reaction.

Aaron Boone clarifies surprisingly taking out Clarke Schmidt after just 55 pitches

Throughout the four-game series, there were several questionable calls made by Aaron Boone that drew the ire of fans. On Thursday, he made another controversial call by not letting Clarke Schmidt return to the mound for the fourth inning.

Schmidt was pulled after just 55 pitches, raising eyebrows among analysts and fans. He pitched three innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks. Clayton Beeter replaced him on the mound.

Amid questions and speculations, Aaron Boone set the record straight on why he had to take out Schmidt, who had been in good touch lately.

"It’s been a little bit of an issue for him the last few starts, just kinda recovering," Boone said after the game. "Usually it comes on a little later in the game, today was a little bit earlier and had a hard time finishing his pitches. So got him out of there."

The Yankees manager confirmed that Schmidt would be sent for an MRI before deciding on whether he can make one more start before the All-Star break.

