Astros All-Star’s return after 2022 World Series excites ex-Mets GM

Former New York Mets general manager Jim Duquette shared his thoughts on Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.'s return to the field after missing the last two seasons. McCullers last appeared in a major league game in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.

During the 2022 regular season, he started eight times, recording a 2.27 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP over 47.2 innings, striking out 50 batters. He pitched in the postseason, making three starts, posting a 5.87 ERA and 1.30 WHIP, with 18 strikeouts.

On the MLB Network podcast, Duquette expressed his excitement about McCullers Jr.’s return for the Astros while also reflecting on his long absence:

“McCullers, if he gets through that okay, is expected to see his first game action shortly. His first since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. That is incredible. That gap. That gap, because of injury, is huge.

“I mean, that's an incredible amount of time off. I can only imagine what he was feeling like, just a little bit of nerves to get back out there, even though it's against your own guys, and it's in a controlled environment.”

McCullers entered the 2023 season recovering from a right arm muscle strain that he suffered during spring training. In June, he underwent season-ending surgery to repair his flexor tendon, which also prevented him from playing in 2024.

Former Mets GM Jim Duquette says Lance McCullers Jr.’s return for the Astros will take time

Although Lance McCullers Jr. has been performing well in bullpen sessions, it remains uncertain whether he will be ready for Opening Day. Discussing the Astros player's return, Jim Duquette commented:

“This return, I think, is going to be a long one. It's going to be, hopefully, a slow process for him. But at least it's got it going. I mean, they got the Guillerme, Zach Short, and Brendan Rodgers trio that got to face Lance McCullers.

“So it wasn't like he was stacking them up against Altuve, Alvarez, and Christian Walker. Just make sure you're throwing strikes. It could be minor league hitters. It's good to see him back. It really is.”

On Wednesday, McCullers Jr. faced his teammates Luis Guillorme, Zack Short, and Brendan Rodgers in his third live batting practice session. He threw 30 pitches, striking out four, issuing one walk and recording three balls.

