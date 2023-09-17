AL West leaders, the Houston Astros, suffered another defeat to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The Royals, who are bottom of the AL Central, hosted the game and now lead the series 2-0.

Following their second consecutive loss, Houston fans were furious. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions and they did not hold back:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

KC quickly jumped up to a three-run lead. Team captain Salvador Perez, hit a two-run single in the first inning. These early runs helped Cole Ragans manage the Astros' lineup over six innings.

Houston scored their first run in the fifth. Yainer Diaz hit his 22nd home run of the season, and Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both collected RBIs.

In the last innings, the Royals gained some breathing space. In place of an injured Perez, rookie catcher Logan Porter smashed his first home run of the season.

The Royals defeated Houston by a score of 10-8, extending their winning streak to four consecutive games. Both teams are set to meet again at the Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, with the visitors eager to halt their string of losses.

Houston Astros struggle to hold onto their AL West lead

Dusty Baker's team undoubtedly did not expect to lose a series to the Oakland Athletics, and now they are in danger of doing so again to the Kansas City Royals. These two teams have the worst records in the entire MLB, so losing a series to both of them would be a huge disappointment to the Astros.

Not only was the recent loss a disappointment, but it also put their lead in the AL West in danger.

The 83-66 Houston Astros still have a slim lead on the AL West, but neither the Texas Rangers (82-66) nor the Seattle Mariners (81-67) have been able to string victories together.

The defending champs must overcome their most recent misfortunes in order to maintain this fragile lead. They look to rebound immediately on Sunday.