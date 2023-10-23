Houston Astros were blown away in game 6 of the ALCS with the Texas Rangers notching up an emphatic 9-2 win. But despite the scoreline, the game looked closer when it played out, as the Astros lineup wasted several opportunities to score.

The Astros won three games on the road on the back of some strong offence in Arlington. They scored 23 runs in those games and were able to claw themselves back from tough situations. Toughest of them came in game 5 as Jose Altuve hit a clutch three-run homer in the top of the ninth.

But things weren't replicated back in Houston as they scored just two - one off an Yordan Alvarez RBI single in the first and another sacrifice fly by Mauricio Dubon. Astros went almost five innings without any hit after that Alvarez hit in the first.

Their biggest chance came in the eighth innings when they loaded the bases against Jason Sborz and Jose Leclerc. The latter was attempting to redeem himself after giving away the decisive clutch blow against Altuve on Friday. And Leclerc did so as he got Dubon and pinch hitter Jon Singleton out to end the innings.

In the process, the Astros went 1-8 with runners in scoring positions. Manager Dusty Baker spoke about his disappointment in the post game interview.

"It is disappointing, I mean the name of the game is opportunities and after that you hope that you come through. That eighth inning we had action, especially Dubie [Dubon] up there, this guy has been coming through all year and we know he's gonna make contact. But like I said some days you just don't get it done," Baker said.

Odds stacked against Astros for decider on Monday

Astros fans will be reminded of a similar series back in 2019 when the road team had won the first six games. That year they lost game 7 and fell short of their second ever World Series against the Washington Nationals.

All things predict that the Texas Rangers are on track for a similar feat. They are unbeaten in the last four games at Minute Maid Park while their opponents were 39-42 in the regular season and have a 1-4 postseason record at home.