Astros fans found themselves on edge tonight as their ace pitcher, Framber Valdez, struggled against the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. The Twins wasted no time punishing the All-Star pitcher, with Carlos Correa delivering a blow in the first inning, smacking a curveball for an RBI double that gave Minnesota an early 1-0 lead.

"Bad Framber is here tonight." - Tweeted one fan

The situation only worsened in the second inning when Valdez gave up a lead-off, two run homer to Kyle Farmer, extending the Twins’ lead to 3-0. This unexpected turn of events left Astros fans concerned and questioning Valdez’s performance on this crucial night.

The Astros took Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins.

The Astros had triumphed in Game 1 with a 6-4 victory, thanks to stellar performances from stars like Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve. However, Game 2 proved to be a different story, highlighting the unpredictable nature of postseason baseball.

As fans anxiously follow updates from Minute Maid Park, the pressure mounts on the Astros to recover from the early deficit. The Twins, fueled by Carlos Correa’s timely hitting, are making a statement, showcasing their determination to level the series.

"Framber Valdez fell off at the wrong time for Houston this season." - Posted another fan.

For Astros faithful, the hope remians that their team can rally and overcome the early setbacks. As the game unfolds, every pitch and swing will carry hightened signifcance, promising to turn the matchup into a nail-biting contest with the Twins racing to an early lead and Astros fans keeping a close eye on the performance of their once-reliable ace, Framber Valdez.