Houston Astros fans were left enraged with manager Dusty Baker on Monday night as the manager's reliever choice cost them the game against the Los Angeles Angels. Baker brought in pitcher Rafael Montero for reliever duties on the night, much to the disappointment of fans.

The decision ultimately cost the Astros the series opener as the Angels went on to win the game 6-4 with Montero disappointing from the mound. Fans took to social media to express their frustration at the manager's management of the bullpen which resulted in their defeat.

The Houston Astros have had a string of disappointing results in recent days and manager Dusty Baker is starting to feel the heat from fans. A streak of five losses in their last six games has seen the Astros fall to fourth place in the AL West table which is a cause for concern for the team and the fans.

Fans have been vocally critical of the manager's choice of starting pitchers as well as reliever duties which has been a weakness for them in recent weeks. Many believe that Baker is not getting the most out of his bullpen due to wrong choices of personnel in crucial situations.

Monday's defeat at the hands of the Angels was the latest example of the manager's bullpen disaster as his reliever choice cost them a tight game. There was little to separate both teams on the night, as they spent the first seven innings pretty much going neck to neck.

However, manager Dusty Baker decided to bring in Rafael Montero for reliever duty with the score tied at 4-4. Montero ended up giving away two runs in the eighth innings which essentially ended the game for the Astros.

Fans were furious with the manager's bullpen management and made themselves heard on Twitter.

"Literally kicking the fans in the nuts with his daily lineups and bullpen management," wrote one fan. "Sickening bullpen usage," added another.

More reactions followed:

JunctionJack @strosfade713 @astros Dusty Baker is literally kicking the fans in the nuts with his daily lineups and bullpen management.

TheLostToaster @biblulz How is Dusty Baker using Rafael Montero in high leverage spots?

Sickening bullpen usage by Dusty Baker.





Jake @JakeMLB31 @astros How does it feel the Angels have a better bullpen than you

Htownforever @HTownForever32 @brianmctaggart Dusty baker needs to stop believing in Montero in late games dude is only worth a 5 run lead…

Htownforever @HTownForever32 @RYAn99001582 @astros Dusty baker is a horrible manager and has no idea what he is doing

Janet Werner @chickwerner @astros The #Astros last loss was Montero's fault. This one's on #DustyBaker ...poor decision-making. If you always do what you've always done, you'll always have just what you've got. You send Montero in to close a tie game = a loss. 🙄🤦‍♀️

Baker will be hoping for key players to return from injury as the team continues to struggle

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker finds himself in a tough spot after their latest loss sends them lower on the AL West table. With several players still injured, the manager has limited options to bring the team back to winning ways in the MLB.

Starting pitchers Jose Urquidy and Lance McCullers are still on the injury list while Jose Altuve is also expected to be out for at least one more week.

