Houston Astros are trailing in the ongoing ALDS Game 2 battle against Minnesota Twins, courtesy of Carlos Correa. The former Houston Astros player has been the driver of the Twins offense and has already driven in three runs at the time of writing.

Correa who is slugging well in this postseason, is already tied for third all-time on the playoffs RBI list with 63, surpassing the likes of Derek Jeter and David Ortiz.

Credit: Talkin' Baseball Twitter

The Twins fans can't hold themselves back as Carlos Correa is locked in to kick his former team out of the postseason. One fan said:

"We created the monster. Now we must pay."

In his 13 postseason at-bats, Carlos Correa is hitting .538, four RBIs, and an OPS of 1.292. Moreover, he has a .279 batting average with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 37 runs scored in the postseason in his career. Out of those 82 games, he has featured as an Astros player in 79 of them.

Carlos Correa re-signing with Twins and 2023 season stats

The Puerto Rican shortstop was selected first overall in the 2012 MLB draft by the Houston Astros. He made his debut in 2015 and won Rookie of the Year. He is a two-time All-Star, part of the Astros' 2021 World Series campaign, selected to the 2021 All-World Baseball Classic Team, and a Gold Glove winner in 2021.

In March 2022, he signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins. In 522 at-bats in 2022, he batted .291/.366/.467 with 70 runs, 22 home runs, and 64 RBIs. In November, he opted out of the final two seasons of his contract to become a free agent.

His free agency was in the news as the Mets offered him a 12-year, $315 million contract but they backed out of the deal after Correa's ankle concerns in physical. He then re-signed with the Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. In 2023, he is hitting .230, blasting 18 home runs, 65 RBIs, 118 hits and 59 walks.