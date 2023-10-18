Although the Houston Astros are down 0-2 in the ALCS, it's Michael Brantley and his father Mickey who have stolen the spotlight. Both were spotted working together during the outfielder's batting practice, which has captured many fans' hearts.

Michael Brantley's father, Mickey, is reportedly a hitting coach and will attend his son's games and provide feedback during batting practice. The bond between father and son has been celebrated not only by fans of the Houston Astros but by baseball fans in general.

Even though the Houston Astros remain one of the most polarizing teams in the MLB, the moment between Mickey and Michael Brantley proves that there are more important things in life than baseball.

Brantley will hope that the advice he received from his father will help him and the rest of the squad as the reigning World Series champions are on the verge of dropping three straight games to their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers. Game 3 will be played on Wednesday night.

A closer look at Mickey Brantley, father of Astros outfielder Michael Brantley

Although many fans have fallen in love with the videos of Michael and Mickey Brantley working together during batting practice, many may not know that the elder Brantley has enjoyed a successful career in baseball as a player, coach, and manager.

After starring at Coastal Carolina University, Mickey Brantley was elected by the Seattle Mariners in the second round of the 1983 MLB Draft. Although Mickey only appeared in 302 games during his four-year MLB career, he posted some solid numbers in that span, finishing his career with 32 home runs, 295 hits, 125 RBIs, and a .259 batting average.

Following his playing career, Brantley coached and managed various minor league teams of the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. From 2005 to 2007, he served as the first base coach and hitting coach of the Toronto Blue Jays.