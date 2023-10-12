The Houston Astros are through to their seventh straight American League Championship Series after defeating the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, October 11. The defending champions will be heading back to the AL showcase event after defeating their opponents in four games.

Houston Astros continued to be a success on the road taking both games in Minnesota. In a low-scoring encounter, the Astros prevailed 3-2 with a strong performance by the bullpen and a win earned for starter Jose Urquidy. His stat line read 5.2 Innings Pitched with 3 hits and 2 ER with 6 Ks and 1 walk.

Both these earned runs were on the back of solo shots by the Minnesota batters. Rookie Royce Lewis homered again to achieve a record-tying fourth postseason home run for a Twins rookie. In the sixth, Edouard Julien went yard before Urquidy was taken off the mound.

But that seemed to be the only shining light in their offense as the bullpen combination of Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu held the Twins to 2.1 hitless innings. Former Minnesota closer Ryan Pressley, who had moved to the Astros in 2018, got the save on the night after retiring the side in the ninth.

As he got the final out, he stranded former Astros player Carlos Correa at the on-deck circle as he was unable to replicate his ninth-inning postseason game successes. Offensively, Michael Brantley and Ryan Abreu's homers were enough to power the Astros in the lead after Lewis' blast in the first.

Astros fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their appreciation after another ALCS appearance.

Houston Astros set up AL West ALCS date with Texas Rangers

In their all-state ALCS clash, the Astros will face the Rangers. Throughout the regular season, both teams exchanged the divisional lead and will now face each other for a place in the World Series.

This will be Houston's seventh consecutive AL marquee clash outing. They are 56-34 during that time with 4 ALCS' to their name.