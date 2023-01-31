Create

Astros fans jubilant as Justin Verlander and Jeremy Pena walk away big at the baseball awards

By Nikhil Mahajan Madhavan
Modified Jan 31, 2023 06:26 PM IST
Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies &amp; Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros lifts the commissioner
Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies & Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros lifts the commissioner's trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies

Twitter was swarmed with ecstatic Houston Astros fans on Sunday night, as a couple more Astros were added to the team's already growing 2022 trophy collection.

Justin Verlander won the Cy Young Award for a record third time, post an excellent season with the ball, while rookie Jeremy Pena was awarded the World Series MVP Award for his historic postseason run.

More 🏆 from our amazing 2022 season. https://t.co/u3rOVYz8Fi

Pena said:

“This is special.”

Twitter users, and especially Houston Astros fans, took to social media to share their elation. While most fans took turns congratulating the pair for their exploits on the field, others took cheeky digs at MLB for the critical spelling error of the word "valuable" on the Verlanders trophy.

Pun intended, this fan got it all right. Quizzing the Astros as to how "valuable" each of the guys was to them while taking a subtle dig at the MLB for their schoolboy error.

@astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander How Valuble was he to you?

Astros fans enjoyed seeing his heroes suited and booted up on stage, ready to collect their prize.

@astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander You guys clean up pretty well.

Another, most probably a Houston Astros fan, referred to the two as "studs."

@astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander Studs

Baffled by the error, this fan is surprised that there is no software present that conducts a spell-check or general quality control for prestigious awards like this.

@astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander Cy Young award engraving software does not have spell check. Or some kind of quality control. This is unacceptable. MLB should be embarrassed. It simply can’t happen. Photoshop the damn thing until it get fixed.
@astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander pls engrave the tilde in his name
@astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander Congrats for an Awesome 2022 Post Season Jeremy!!! 🧡
@astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander Sadly JV will never win another ring we will miss him
@astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander Great season! It will be hard to do again with everyone coming at you. Expect the rule changes to even out the field.
@astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander Come on. https://t.co/f8EFESv91T
@astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander 1 Does that really say “Valuble”?!2 It’s Peña.

Jeremy Pena had a dream in 2022, and he is only getting better

Jeremy Pena gave the performance of a lifetime for the Houston Astros, especially in the playoffs, surging them to the title.

He registered 132 hits, 22 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a batting average of.253 last season, but his biggest contribution yet was in the postseason, where he played in a league of his own.

Jeremy Peña had a storybook couple of weeks.Oct. 23: Won ALCS MVPNov. 1: Became the 1st rookie shortstop to win a Gold GloveNov. 3: Became the 1st rookie shortstop to homer in the World SeriesNov. 5: Became the first rookie position player to win World Series MVP https://t.co/SjeWzLZMPw
"Jeremy Peña had a storybook couple of weeks. Oct. 23: Won ALCS MVP. Nov. 1: Became the 1st rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove. Nov. 3: Became the 1st rookie shortstop to homer in the World Series. Nov. 5: Became the first rookie position player to win World Series MVP," - ESPN Stats & Info, Twitter

Pena became the first rookie position player to win the World Series MVP award after going 2-for-4 with a run scored in the decisive Game 6 and adding it to the ALCS MVP award he received earlier this month.

Based on his success rate, pundits predict Jeremy Pena will scale the greatest heights in the years to come, and become a real force to reckon with in the league.

Quick Links

Edited by Kanav Seth
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...