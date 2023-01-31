Twitter was swarmed with ecstatic Houston Astros fans on Sunday night, as a couple more Astros were added to the team's already growing 2022 trophy collection.

Justin Verlander won the Cy Young Award for a record third time, post an excellent season with the ball, while rookie Jeremy Pena was awarded the World Series MVP Award for his historic postseason run.

Pena said:

“This is special.”

Twitter users, and especially Houston Astros fans, took to social media to share their elation. While most fans took turns congratulating the pair for their exploits on the field, others took cheeky digs at MLB for the critical spelling error of the word "valuable" on the Verlanders trophy.

Pun intended, this fan got it all right. Quizzing the Astros as to how "valuable" each of the guys was to them while taking a subtle dig at the MLB for their schoolboy error.

Astros fans enjoyed seeing his heroes suited and booted up on stage, ready to collect their prize.

Another, most probably a Houston Astros fan, referred to the two as "studs."

Baffled by the error, this fan is surprised that there is no software present that conducts a spell-check or general quality control for prestigious awards like this.

David Castillo @RayzurRaze @astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander Cy Young award engraving software does not have spell check. Or some kind of quality control. This is unacceptable. MLB should be embarrassed. It simply can't happen. Photoshop the damn thing until it get fixed.

Christopher @ComicsNerdX @astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander Sadly JV will never win another ring we will miss him

meta @michaelCB2018 @astros @Jpena221 @JustinVerlander Great season! It will be hard to do again with everyone coming at you. Expect the rule changes to even out the field.

Jeremy Pena had a dream in 2022, and he is only getting better

Jeremy Pena gave the performance of a lifetime for the Houston Astros, especially in the playoffs, surging them to the title.

He registered 132 hits, 22 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a batting average of.253 last season, but his biggest contribution yet was in the postseason, where he played in a league of his own.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Jeremy Peña had a storybook couple of weeks.



Oct. 23: Won ALCS MVP

Nov. 1: Became the 1st rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove

Nov. 3: Became the 1st rookie shortstop to homer in the World Series

Nov. 5: Became the first rookie position player to win World Series MVP Jeremy Peña had a storybook couple of weeks.Oct. 23: Won ALCS MVPNov. 1: Became the 1st rookie shortstop to win a Gold GloveNov. 3: Became the 1st rookie shortstop to homer in the World SeriesNov. 5: Became the first rookie position player to win World Series MVP https://t.co/SjeWzLZMPw

"Jeremy Peña had a storybook couple of weeks. Oct. 23: Won ALCS MVP. Nov. 1: Became the 1st rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove. Nov. 3: Became the 1st rookie shortstop to homer in the World Series. Nov. 5: Became the first rookie position player to win World Series MVP," - ESPN Stats & Info, Twitter

Pena became the first rookie position player to win the World Series MVP award after going 2-for-4 with a run scored in the decisive Game 6 and adding it to the ALCS MVP award he received earlier this month.

Based on his success rate, pundits predict Jeremy Pena will scale the greatest heights in the years to come, and become a real force to reckon with in the league.

