Houston Astros fans were not convinced by manager Dusty Baker's words following their second loss to the Kansas City Royals over the weekend.

The Royals edged past the Astros in the first two games of the series, opening up an opportunity for a sweep. However, Baker responded by expressing his belief in the team and their ability to bounce back despite losing the series as they chase a Wild Card spot in the AL.

Baker is a true veteran of the MLB, having played for several teams as an outfielder in a career that spanned almost two decades and then returning as a manager after that. He has won the World Series twice, once as a player and another as a manager. He has also won the Manager of the Year award on three occasions.

Entering the 2023 season as the World Series defending champions, expectations were very high for the Astros. However, they have struggled on several occasions over the season, and many are pointing their fingers at Baker. The 74-year-old manager has certainly lost some fans over the years, with losing faith in him.

"Your team isn’t a believer in you," wrote one fan on Twitter. "He knows his days are numbered," added another.

Can Dusty Baker lead the Astros through daunting final week of the season?

While the Houston Astros will first look to grab a game against the Kansas City Royals and avoid a sweep, Dusty Baker has plenty on his plate for the last week of the MLB regular season. They will face the Seattle Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks next week, both teams also fighting for a postseason spot.

While the fans may be calling for Baker's head now, a solid performance over the week and a place in the postseason could have them singing a different tune in no time. They certainly have the talent in the squad and are capable of pulling a surprise if they can find some consistency.