The Texas Rangers bounced back to take game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros after an emphatic 9-2 win. Both inter-state rivals will now fight it out in the decider game 7 to determine the AL's contender for the World Series.

It was a tightly contested game until the ninth inning when the Rangers scored five runs. Reliever Rafael Montero's pitching was off, resulting in a bases-loaded situation with no outs. Ryne Stanek then took the mound but accidentally hit Corey Seager's foot, resulting in another run being scored.

After an out, Adolis Garcia who was 0-4 on the night came to the box. The outfielder struck a 1-1 count 98 mph fastball to the left-field stands for a grand slam that put the game to bed. Andrew Heaney pitched the bottom half of the frame and required just four pitches to get three outs and seal the game.

Earlier Rangers ace, Nathan Eovaldi pitched 6.1 innings of two-run ball as he dug himself out of tough situations having given away five hits and three walks. This was his fourth win of the postseason.

On the other side, Framber Valdez had another off day in October. The Astros starter earned three runs on five hits. The pitcher is 0-3 in the postseason with an ERA of 9.00.

Astros fans were quite bemused as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions.

Texas Rangers keep Minute Maid Park streak alive

The Texas Rangers have won four consecutive games at the Astros' home, including their last regular season game and two games at the start of this series. They need to win on Monday to advance, making it their longest winning streak against their rivals since their 10-0 stretch from 2013 to 2014 when the Astros were rebuilding.

Both teams were inseparable during the regular season with identical 90-72 records and it is fitting that we have a game 7 to decide who takes it all.