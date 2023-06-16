The Houton Astros fell to a disappointing 4-1 defeat against the Washington Nationals in the final game of their series on Thursday, with catcher Martin Maldonado facing the heat from fans.
He was one of the poor performers for the Astros, failing to get going offensively on the night. The series is in the bag, but Astros fans were not happy with the team's performance and singled out Maldonado.
Despite Maldonado hitting his 100th career home run in the series opener, fans were quick to single out the player as the weakest link and thrased him on social media.
"Maldy gotta be the least valuable player in baseball," wrote one fan Twitter.
"What a disgrace to let him even step foot down 3," added another.
Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:
Martin Maldonado is an MLB veteran who made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011.
After spending his first five years in major leagues with the Brewers, Maldonado changed teams a few times before being traded to the Astros in July 2019. Later that year, the catcher signed a two-year contract with Houston and went on to win the World Series with them in 2022.
However, this season has been a struggle for the catcher, who has failed to recapture his form from previous seasons. He put up another disappointing performance on Thursday, which saw his team lose against one of the worst teams in the league.
Astros injuries pile up as Martin Maldonado continues to struggle
The Houston Astros have had a challenging few weeks in the build-up to the series against the Washington Nationals.
The Astros have several key players in the IL but few to replace struggling ones like Martin Maldonado. While they're third in their division, the Angels are hot on their heels, so a loss to one of the worst teams in the MLB - the Washington Nationals - does little to help their cause.
They face the Cincinnati Reds next in a three-game series over the weekend and will hope for a better showing from their offense.