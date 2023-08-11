Justin Verlander's return to the Houston Astros for a second stint following a trade with the New York Mets has been highly anticipated.

However, fans on the internet have also been celebrating his wife's return to Houston with equal fervor.

Verlander recently shared a video on Instagram expressing his gratitude and his joy at returning to the Houston Astros:

Upton, on the other hand, became a beloved figure in Houston thanks to her contagious enthusiasm and unwavering support for Verlander. Always fervent, Upton's supporters are sharing their happiness on Instagram, remembering her iconic Astros jacket and hailing her as the real "Queen of Houston."

Here's what fans on Instagram have to say:

Fans of the Astros are anxiously awaiting more opportunities to see Upton grace the stadium as Verlander's star continues to shine on the field. Their joint return has become more than just a piece of baseball news, considering the social media buzz.

Verlander Returns to Astros: A Whirlwind Reunion

Baseball fans are agog at the sudden turn of events that has Justin Verlander back with the Houston Astros and in familiar surroundings. Verlander was acquired from the New York Mets in a quick trade, and his return to the Astros is accompanied by a sense of both excitement and nostalgia.

Verlander's stellar record with the Astros, which includes two Cy Young Awards and significant roles in two World Series victories, cemented his place in the organization's illustrious past from 2017 to 2022.

Verlander does, however, admit that the circumstances are fundamentally peculiar. He admitted

"It feels like you do not miss a beat and you are right back in the locker room." Many were taken aback by the Mets' unexpected decision to send a sizeable financial contribution to cover Verlander's contract as part of the trade.

As memorable as Verlander's re-entry into Astros territory is his hasty return to the mound. His upcoming start on Saturday will be his third straight appearance in New York. The baseball community eagerly anticipates Verlander's next moves as he begins this new chapter with the Astros, knowing that his influence on the sport and his team's legacy is not yet complete.